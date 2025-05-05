DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 138th Fighter Wing and the Seward Military Resort take a group photo during a deployment for training in Seward, Alaska, April 19, 2025. During the DFT, the 138th CES completed vital training while enhancing the resort’s ability to provide support to service members and their families. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)