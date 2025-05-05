DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 138th Civil Engineer Squadron take measurements while doing a renovation project at the Seward Military Resort boathouse in Seward, Alaska, April 16, 2025. The 138th CES traveled to Seward as a part of a deployment for training, where they simultaneously completed training objectives and provided the facility with much needed renovations. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)