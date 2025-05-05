Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare

    SEWARD, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airmen with the 138th Civil Engineer Squadron take measurements while doing a renovation project at the Seward Military Resort boathouse in Seward, Alaska, April 16, 2025. The 138th CES traveled to Seward as a part of a deployment for training, where they simultaneously completed training objectives and provided the facility with much needed renovations. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9024288
    VIRIN: 250416-Z-QZ854-1003
    Resolution: 5662x3775
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SEWARD, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare
    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare
    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare
    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare
    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare
    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare
    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DFT Provides Training While Enhancing Welfare

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    DFT
    Seward
    138 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download