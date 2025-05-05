Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Java Shop Grand Opening [Image 5 of 5]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Retail Specialist 3rd Class Monyia Murphy, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares an order during the Java shop grand reopening, May 5, 2025. The Java shop has been closed nearly for three years once the Essex began its maintenance availability. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9024205
    VIRIN: 250505-N-GN902-1066
    Resolution: 4196x2997
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

