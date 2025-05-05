Java Shop Grand Opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Jeffrey Parks, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), stands in line to place an order during the Java shop grand reopening May 5, 2025. The Java shop has been closed nearly for three years once the Essex began its maintenance availability. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)