Undercover Colonel: AMXS

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 126th Aircraft Maintenance shows, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Nick Henschel, goes over maintenance paper work at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 8, 2025. Henschel spent part of the morning with 126th AMXS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)