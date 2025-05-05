U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 126th Aircraft Maintenance shows, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Nick Henschel, goes over maintenance paper work at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 8, 2025. Henschel spent part of the morning with 126th AMXS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 16:53
|Photo ID:
|9024195
|VIRIN:
|250508-Z-ET407-2002
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|496.07 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Undercover Colonel: AMXS [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.