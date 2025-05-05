California Air National Guard airmen review notes to prepare for their mission qualification evaluations at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California on May 2, 2025. Qualified airmen can participate in cyber operations across the nation under Federal Title 10 orders for emergency events that can occur at any time.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9024002
|VIRIN:
|250502-Z-JV236-1003
|Resolution:
|2909x2331
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|SEPULVEDA AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 261st COS Airmen maintain readiness through mission qualification training [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Frederick Chung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.