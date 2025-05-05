Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    261st COS Airmen prepare for cyber attacks through mission qualification training

    261st COS Airmen prepare for cyber attacks through mission qualification training

    SEPULVEDA AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Frederick Chung 

    195th Wing

    California Air National Guard Airmen with the 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron undergo training and exercises for mission qualifications training on May 2, 2025 at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, California. Successful qualification means that the Airmen are qualified to participate in cyber operations across the nation that can occur at any time.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025
    Photo ID: 9024035
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-JV236-1002
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: SEPULVEDA AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 261st COS Airmen prepare for cyber attacks through mission qualification training [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Frederick Chung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    261st COS Airmen prepare for cyber attacks through mission qualification training

