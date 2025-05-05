SECDEF recognizes 6th ARW accomplishments during SOF Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, talks with the Honorable Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Hegseth visited MacDill AFB to show support for U.S. Special Operations Command’s annual Special Forces Week during which joint service members come together to share experience, connect with industry leaders, and educate the public on their strategic global impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)