    SECDEF recognizes 6th ARW accomplishments during SOF Week [Image 2 of 7]

    SECDEF recognizes 6th ARW accomplishments during SOF Week

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Bradley Mokris, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, salutes the Honorable Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. Hegseth visited MacDill AFB to show support for U.S. Special Operations Command’s annual Special Forces Week during which joint service members come together to share experience, connect with industry leaders, and educate the public on their strategic global impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 15:53
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF recognizes 6th ARW accomplishments during SOF Week [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

