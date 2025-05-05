Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Mekhi Kimble, right, and Machinist’s Mate Fireman Hayden Harris, left, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), combat a simulated fire during a drill in welldeck control, May 8, 2025. The Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9023937
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-TP849-1048
|Resolution:
|5978x4270
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Damage Control Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kaitlyn Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.