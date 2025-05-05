Makin Island Damage Control Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Mekhi Kimble, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), leads his hose team during a fire drill, May 8, 2025. The Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)