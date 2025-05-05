Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Damage Control Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    Makin Island Damage Control Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Mekhi Kimble, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), leads his hose team during a fire drill, May 8, 2025. The Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    Sailors
    USN
    Gung Ho
    MKI

