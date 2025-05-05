ALTADENA Calif.- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee Kelly Simoneaux, a security specialist with the Sacramento District is currently deployed in support of the Southern California wildfires as a call center representative.
USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 09:22
|Photo ID:
|9022932
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-IP039-1401
|Resolution:
|3301x4028
|Size:
|13.86 MB
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Phones: USACE Call Center Provides Lifeline to Wildfire Survivors, by Jordan Raiff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Phones: USACE Call Center Provides Lifeline to Wildfire Survivors
No keywords found.