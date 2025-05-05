Behind the Phones: USACE Call Center Provides Lifeline to Wildfire Survivors

Photo By Jordan Raiff | ALTADENA Calif.- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee Kelly Simoneaux, a security...... read more read more Photo By Jordan Raiff | ALTADENA Calif.- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee Kelly Simoneaux, a security specialist with the Sacramento District is currently deployed in support of the Southern California wildfires as a call center representative. USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires. see less | View Image Page

ALTADENA Calif.- When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was tasked to conduct debris removal following the Southern California wildfires, they knew residents would have questions. On February 1, USACE personnel launched a call center, built a rapid training program, and got to work.



One of the current call center team members is Kelly Simoneaux, a security specialist with the Sacramento District. Now on her fourth deployment, she has taken on a different role each time—always eager to serve.



Her days are busy from the start.



“I arrive a few minutes early and get maps of the area and our Smartsheets (debris data, maps, phone numbers, and other information) loaded for the day,” Simoneaux said. “While we get calls as early as 6 a.m., they pick up in volume around 6:30 to 7:00. As a team, we answer between 100 and 150 calls per day.”



Occasional breaks in activity give her time to catch up on backend tasks.



“When it gets a little quiet, I use that time to catch up on call logs and follow up with real estate, GIS, or other organizations when there are issues with mapping or verifying data with L.A. County,” she added.



That follow-up work has allowed her to test systems, identify issues, and help implement updates to improve efficiency.



“With so much data flowing in, some systems are delayed,” Simoneaux explained. “We face a 24-hour delay in some information. While some updates happen in real time, we still need to run things back by real estate and other teams to ensure the information is correct.”



Simoneaux also educates homeowners on the early phases of debris removal.



Since her arrival in March, Simoneaux has witnessed a shift in the nature of the calls.



“When I first got here, most people were asking when their debris would be removed,” she said. “A few weeks later, calls shifted to questions about tree removal and damage from tree trucks. Since we don’t talk directly to the arborists, we refer those to the issue resolution teams.”



More recently, she’s hearing from homeowners whose lots have already been cleared.



“Right now, I speak to a lot of property owners who bought land after it was cleared,” she said. “We have to explain that we only cover what’s inside the structural ash footprint —three feet [outside the structure and foundation] and six inches down. We also address hazardous trees identified by arborists.”



Not every call is easy.



“Recently I’ve heard from people who opted out of the program and were scammed by private contractors claiming they could clear properties faster,” she said. “But then it turns out those contractors didn’t have the right licenses or certifications. Unfortunately, we have to refer those cases to the county because the program deadline has passed.”



Despite those challenges, Simoneaux strives to go the extra mile.

“When I refer someone to the county, I always follow up with someone I know there and share the caller’s backstory,” she said. “These aren’t people who ignored the issue for months—they had good intentions and just didn’t get a chance to sign up. Thankfully, the county has been great at helping these residents.”



Volunteers like Simoneaux have been the backbone of USACE’s wildfire response mission. Adapting to evolving conditions and community needs is never easy— But thanks to dedicated professionals like Simoneaux, the Corps continues to deliver the expertise and compassion that define its mission.