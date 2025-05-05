Joint NCO Week Unit Capability Demos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. military service members from the Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard engage subject matter experts during a unit capability brief at 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) during the Joint Noncommissioned Officer (JNCO) Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 05, 2025. JNCO Week provides a critical forum for developing future NCO leaders through mentorship and the exchange of proven troop leadership techniques across all services. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)