Joint NCO Week Unit Capability Demos

Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael Weimer listens alongside junior non-commissioned officers during a unit capability brief at 128th Aviation Brigade during the Joint Noncommissioned Officer (JNCO) Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 05, 2025. JNCO Week provides a critical forum for developing future NCO leaders through mentorship and the exchange of proven troop leadership techniques across all services. (U.S. Army photo by Hunter Rhoades)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9022927
|VIRIN:
|250505-D-UW048-9966
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|12.8 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
