    Joint NCO Week Unit Capability Demos [Image 1 of 5]

    Joint NCO Week Unit Capability Demos

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael Weimer listens alongside junior non-commissioned officers during a unit capability brief at 128th Aviation Brigade during the Joint Noncommissioned Officer (JNCO) Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 05, 2025. JNCO Week provides a critical forum for developing future NCO leaders through mentorship and the exchange of proven troop leadership techniques across all services. (U.S. Army photo by Hunter Rhoades)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 09:09
    Photo ID: 9022927
    VIRIN: 250505-D-UW048-9966
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 12.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Joint NCO Week Unit Capability Demos [Image 5 of 5], by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

