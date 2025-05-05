Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDF YAT and Coalition CQB Training [Image 6 of 6]

    SDF YAT and Coalition CQB Training

    SYRIA

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Keyona Smith 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    A U.S. Army Special Forces Weapons Sergeant discusses proper handling of semi-automatic rifles with Yekineyen Anti-Terror (YAT) soldiers during close-quarter battle training in northeast Syria, Jan. 10, 2025.

    The exercise is part of ongoing Coalition operations in partnership with the YAT, the Syrian Democratic Forces' Counter-Terrorism Force, aimed at enhancing squad-level tactics and improving overall combat proficiency.

    The Coalition is dedicated to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 09:19
    Photo ID: 9022920
    VIRIN: 250124-A-MX083-5729
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SY
    Operation Inherent Resolve

