SDF YAT and Coalition CQB Training

A U.S. Army Special Forces Weapons Sergeant discusses proper handling of semi-automatic rifles with Yekineyen Anti-Terror (YAT) soldiers during close-quarter battle training in northeast Syria, Jan. 10, 2025.



The exercise is part of ongoing Coalition operations in partnership with the YAT, the Syrian Democratic Forces' Counter-Terrorism Force, aimed at enhancing squad-level tactics and improving overall combat proficiency.



The Coalition is dedicated to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)