A U.S. Army Special Forces Weapons Sergeant demonstrates target engagement methods with forward maneuvers during close-quarter battle training in northeast Syria, Jan. 10, 2025.
The exercise is part of ongoing Coalition operations with the YAT, the Syrian Democratic Forces' Counter-Terrorism Force, aimed at enhancing squad-level tactics and improving overall combat proficiency.
The Coalition is dedicated to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|9022914
|VIRIN:
|250124-A-MX083-8156
|Resolution:
|5842x3682
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SDF YAT and Coalition CQB Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.