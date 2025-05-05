Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After the Typhoon [Image 2 of 2]

    After the Typhoon

    JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    The difficult task of rebuilding Okinawa, Japan, was compounded for America's engineers as a series of Typhoons struck Japan's southern-most populated island one after another.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 02:54
    Building Okinawa
    After the Typhoon

    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    History
    Army

