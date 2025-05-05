After the Typhoon

The difficult task of rebuilding Okinawa, Japan, was compounded for America's engineers as a series of Typhoons struck Japan's southern-most populated island one after another.
From Ashes to Foundations: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Postwar Japan (1945–1957)
