    Building Okinawa [Image 1 of 2]

    Building Okinawa

    JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Engineer Soldiers walk the streets of Okinawa, Japan, shortly after the end of World War II.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 02:54
    Location: JP
    Building Okinawa
    After the Typhoon

    From Ashes to Foundations: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Postwar Japan (1945–1957)

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USACE
    History
    Army

