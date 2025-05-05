Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day 2025 [Image 8 of 9]

    MCAS Iwakuni Family Day 2025

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Guests observe Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 17th Infantry Regiment, 13th Brigade, Middle Army, fast rope from a JGSDF UH-1J Iroquois helicopter, with 17th Infantry Regiment, 13th Brigade, Middle Army, during Family Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2025. Family Day allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 02:52
    Photo ID: 9022554
    VIRIN: 250503-M-YQ434-1981
    Resolution: 3452x5178
    Size: 651.78 KB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

