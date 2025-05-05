MCAS Iwakuni Family Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests pose for a photo in front of a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 aircraft with Air Rescue Squadron (ARS) 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, during Family Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2025. Family Day allowed both U.S. and Japanese members of the MCAS Iwakuni community, their family members, local orphanages, and members of the local community with special needs the ability to experience a small-scale Friendship Day during the air show rehearsal that showcased the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)