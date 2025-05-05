Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Kevin A. White relieved U.S. Navy Capt. David S. Kuhn as the program manager for the U.S. Navy’s Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office (PMW 770) on May 6, during a change of command ceremony in Miller Commons on the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) campus.