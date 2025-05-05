Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Janice Leister 

    Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Kevin A. White relieved U.S. Navy Capt. David S. Kuhn as the program manager for the U.S. Navy’s Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office (PMW 770) on May 6, during a change of command ceremony in Miller Commons on the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) campus.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9021865
    VIRIN: 250506-N-TV692-3594
    Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office Holds Change of Command Ceremony

