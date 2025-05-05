Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office Holds Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Kevin A. White relieved U.S. Navy Capt. David S. Kuhn as the program manager for the U.S. Navy’s Undersea Communications and Integration Program Office (PMW 770) on May 6, during a change of command ceremony in Miller Commons on the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) campus.



The ceremony, which included over 400 attendees, both in person and watching via livestream, began with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem performed by Rabbi Jeremy Gimbel and featured the color guard from Navy Region Southwest.



Capt. Kuhn, who had served as PMW 770’s program manager since June 2020, reflected on his time in command, “You see, the truth is, at the end of the day, I got lucky. Damn lucky. Because ladies and gentlemen, I got to represent and tout the efforts of the most incredible group of individuals. Together, the military, government employees and contractor team have literally changed the state of the art in undersea communications.”



Dr. William H. Luebke, Program Executive Officer, Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) provided the keynote speech and served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. He heralded Capt. Kuhn’s accomplishments and the PMW 770 team. “You are the heart of this organization,” stated Luebke. “Your dedication, your expertise, and your commitment have not only shaped this program office but have set a standard of excellence that resonates far beyond your daily responsibilities.”



Later in the ceremony, Dr. Luebke presented Capt. Kuhn with the Legion of Merit Award which is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. The award citation noted, “Captain Kuhn's leadership, outstanding acquisition, engineering skills and vision impacted the Navy’s submarine forces’ readiness. He managed the rapid development and fielding of the Undersea Warfare Project Overmatch that provided game changing operational communication capabilities to the submarine fleet.”



During the ceremony, Capt. Kuhn’s and PMW 770’s notable accomplishments over the past five years were shared, which included:

1. Successfully fielding a new increment of the Common Submarine Radio Room.

2. Implementing new cyber protections and procedures, introducing Link 16 to submarines.

3. Reinvigorating the Radio Room trainer.

4. Completing a worldwide cutover to a new Very Low Frequency (VLF) messaging system and accelerating the delivery of VLF receiver upgrades and a new waveform across the fleet.

5. Designing and fielding the first Overmatch increment of capabilities.

6. Adopting the Submarine Launched Over the Horizon (SLOTH) buoy and creating the Enhanced-Submarine Launched Over-the-Horizon Tactical (E-SLOT) buoy.

7. Completing multiple efforts to improve our towed communication buoys, creating a step change in buoy reliability.

8. Serving as the lead for Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications VLF waveforms across the Department of Defense.

9. Strengthening international partnerships, reinvigorating the Allied Undersea C4I Working Group and establishing the foundation for AUKUS C4I collaboration to ensure the ability to coordinate our undersea forces to deter a conventional conflict.



Kuhn concluded, “I have been bragging on PMW 770 and our partners for good reason. All of you have literally advanced the state of the art in undersea communications more in the last 5 years than in the previous 20 years before that!”



Capt. White, formally the combat systems manager officer for USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), was introduced as the new program manager for PMW 770 and expressed his gratitude to family and friends while thanking Dr. Luebke and the PEO C4I leadership team for bestowing him with the opportunity to lead the program office.

About PMW 770:



PMW 770 delivers vital C4I capabilities to the Navy by connecting and integrating the architecture of undersea vehicles (submarine and unmanned) and mobile communications to maximize joint warfighting command, control, and communications. More information can be found at: https://www.peoc4i.navy.mil/Program-Offices/



About PEO C4I:



Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) provides integrated communication and information technology systems that enable information warfare and command and control of maritime forces. PEO C4I acquires, fields and supports C4I systems which extend across Navy, joint and coalition platforms. More information can be found at: https://www.peoc4i.navy.mil/

