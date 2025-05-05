Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Strategic Mobility Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Strategic Mobility Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shawn Burke, the mobility chief assigned to 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspects joint modular intermodal containers during the 15th MEU’s strategic mobility exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 6, 2025. The STRATMOBEX from May 5-7 tested 15th MEU key personnel and the unit’s logistical capability to rapidly deploy equipment and cargo globally in support of crisis response and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 9021707
    VIRIN: 250506-M-EU506-1125
    Resolution: 6979x4661
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Strategic Mobility Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines, Deployment, Readiness, Exercise, Preparation

