15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Strategic Mobility Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Paul Zacarias, the embarkation chief assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, secures cargo to a pallet during the 15th MEU’s strategic mobility exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 6, 2025. The STRATMOBEX from May 5-7 tested 15th MEU key personnel and the unit’s logistical capability to rapidly deploy equipment and cargo globally in support of crisis response and contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)