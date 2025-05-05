Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Hosts NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon [Image 4 of 5]

    Kearsarge Hosts NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250507-N-RB295-1300 Norfolk, Va. (May 7, 2025) Austin Dillon, NASCAR Coca-Cola Racing Family driver, speaks during interview aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), during a tour of the ship, May 7, 2025. Dillon visited with Kearsarge crew as part of the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Mission 600 initiative to connect NASCAR drivers with members of the Armed Forces, honoring their service. Kearsarge is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
