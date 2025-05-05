Kearsarge Hosts NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250507-N-RB295-1114 Norfolk, Va. (May 7, 2025) Lt. Jordan Krick, right, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks with Austin Dillon, left, NASCAR Coca-Cola Racing Family driver, during a tour of the ship, May 7, 2025. Dillon visited with Kearsarge crew as part of the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Mission 600 initiative to connect NASCAR drivers with members of the Armed Forces, honoring their service. Kearsarge is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)