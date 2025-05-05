Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IVLP Participants Visit Pentagon [Image 14 of 16]

    IVLP Participants Visit Pentagon

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Participants in the Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program visit the Pentagon to learn about the National Guard’s role in emergency response and crisis management, Washington, D.C., May 7, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 13:36
    Photo ID: 9021339
    VIRIN: 250507-D-PM193-1333
    Resolution: 7719x5146
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Department of State
    National Guard
    IVLP

