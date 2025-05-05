IVLP Participants Visit Pentagon

Participants in the Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program visit the Pentagon to learn about the National Guard’s role in emergency response and crisis management, Washington, D.C., May 7, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 13:36
|Photo ID:
|9021328
|VIRIN:
|250507-D-PM193-1071
|Resolution:
|6874x4583
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
