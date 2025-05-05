Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Hospital Sigonella Collaborates with Sicilian Neonatal Teams to Strengthen Care for Military Families [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Hospital Sigonella Collaborates with Sicilian Neonatal Teams to Strengthen Care for Military Families

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    04.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    250430-N-TY711-7089 SIGONELLA, Italy. (April 30, 2025) Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson, Case Manager and neonatal nurse assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, assists with hospital tour for host nation neonatal teams from two local Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU). The visit was prompted by a recent neonatal case in which these two Italian hospitals collaborated with USNH Sigonella in the continuum of care for a premature newborn. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy photo)

    U.S. Navy Hospital Sigonella Collaborates with Sicilian Neonatal Teams to Strengthen Care for Military Families

