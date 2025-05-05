U.S. Navy Hospital Sigonella Collaborates with Sicilian Neonatal Teams to Strengthen Care for Military Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250430-N-TY711-7089 SIGONELLA, Italy. (April 30, 2025) Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson, Case Manager and neonatal nurse assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, assists with hospital tour for host nation neonatal teams from two local Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU). The visit was prompted by a recent neonatal case in which these two Italian hospitals collaborated with USNH Sigonella in the continuum of care for a premature newborn. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy photo)