250430-N-TY711-7089 SIGONELLA, Italy. (April 30, 2025) Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson, Case Manager and neonatal nurse assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, assists with hospital tour for host nation neonatal teams from two local Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU). The visit was prompted by a recent neonatal case in which these two Italian hospitals collaborated with USNH Sigonella in the continuum of care for a premature newborn. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 13:42
|Photo ID:
|9021325
|VIRIN:
|250430-N-TY711-7089
|Resolution:
|1080x1199
|Size:
|168.71 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Hometown:
|CALHOUN, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Hospital Sigonella Collaborates with Sicilian Neonatal Teams to Strengthen Care for Military Families [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy Hospital Sigonella Collaborates with Sicilian Neonatal Teams to Strengthen Care for Military Families
No keywords found.