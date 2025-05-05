U.S. Navy Hospital Sigonella Collaborates with Sicilian Neonatal Teams to Strengthen Care for Military Families

Courtesy Photo | 250430-N-TY711-7089 SIGONELLA, Italy. (April 30, 2025) Lieutenant Commander Brandi...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250430-N-TY711-7089 SIGONELLA, Italy. (April 30, 2025) Lieutenant Commander Brandi Gibson, Case Manager and neonatal nurse assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella, assists with hospital tour for host nation neonatal teams from two local Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU). The visit was prompted by a recent neonatal case in which these two Italian hospitals collaborated with USNH Sigonella in the continuum of care for a premature newborn. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Italy – April 30, 2025 — For the first time, neonatal specialists from some of Sicily’s most advanced neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) visited U.S. Navy Hospital (USNH) Sigonella not in response to an emergency, but as honored guests in a joint collaboration effort. This historic meeting brought together teams from Ospedale San Marco, Ospedale Garibaldi-Nesima, the International SOS Near Patient Team, the Tricare Liaison, medical personnel, and senior leadership of USNH Sigonella in a milestone exchange of expertise and camaraderie.



The gathering was prompted by a recent complex neonatal case involving the birth of a premature infant at USNH Sigonella. The infant, born in emergency circumstances, was stabilized by the USNH Sigonella medical team then transferred via the San Marco Servizio di Trasporto Emergenza Neonatale (STEN) team through the Italian 118 emergency transport system. The baby received advanced neonatal care at Garibaldi-Nesima NICU for one month before transitioning back to outpatient care at the military treatment facility (MTF).



“This case illustrated the best of what partnerships can accomplish,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brandi Gibson, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse and Nurse Case Manager at USNH Sigonella. “From delivery to discharge, every step was a coordinated dance between experts from both nations, all focused on the wellbeing of this child and family.”



The STEN team, based at Ospedale San Marco, played a pivotal role in this coordination. “Our goal is always rapid, safe, and effective transport for fragile newborns,” said Dr. Marco Saporito, Neonatologist and Head of San Marco’s NICU. “The collaboration with U.S. Navy personnel gives us the opportunity to refine and strengthen these transfers, ensuring no time or care is lost.”



Dr. Carla Cimino, a San Marco Neonatologist and a key member of the STEN crew, emphasized how shared training and communication build trust in high-stakes scenarios. “It’s critical we understand each other’s protocols. This visit helped us align even more closely on key practices like therapeutic hypothermia for babies at risk of HIE (hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy).”



Elvira Parrinello, Nurse Manager at San Marco, added, “It was inspiring to see how the U.S. team operates on their side of the transfer. It gave us insight into how we can better communicate and support each other before, during, and after each transport.”



Receiving the patient at Garibaldi-Nesima was Dr. Gabriella Tina, Neonatologist and Head of their NICU. “We value our longstanding ability to receive and render care in emergent cases from USNH Sigonella, but this in-person exchange gave us an unprecedented level of understanding of USNH Sigonella’s capabilities,” she said. “It will directly enhance our care coordination moving forward.”



An important capability of Garibaldi is their donor milk program. Dr. Loredana Conti, Neonatologist and Director of the milk bank, proudly shared that, “A Sigonella military family member was our first-ever American donor, and the mother of the most recent case also participated in our breast milk donor program. It’s a beautiful example of cross-cultural cooperation for the health of all babies.” Rosa Calì, Nurse Manager and Milk Bank Supervisor at Garibaldi-Nesima, praised the dedication of U.S. Navy families: “We see their strength, their trust, and their desire to contribute. It motivates us to deliver the highest level of care.”



The involvement of International SOS and Tricare was equally critical in the continuum of care. Cristian Sciortino, Tricare Patient Liaison, helps coordinate 118 transfers for many cases. “We ensure families can focus on healing, not logistics so that service members have the peace of mind to stay mission-focused.” Nicoletta Mirrabelli, International SOS Lead Nurse for the Near Patient Team, described the organization’s daily presence: “We meet with families, translate medical updates, and make sure nothing is lost in translation—literally and figuratively.” Dr. Rosario Squatritto, Medical Director for International SOS Near Patient Team, added, “We serve as the bridge between the host nation hospitals and the U.S. military family. That human connection is vital in moments of uncertainty.”



The importance of these partnerships goes beyond individual cases—it is strategic and directly affects force readiness. “Access to world-class NICU care from our host nation partners is a cornerstone in our ability to bring families overseas,” said Cmdr. Sebastian Lara, USNH Sigonella Pediatrician. “Without this system in place, many service members couldn’t take orders to Sigonella. These services allow military families to grow while stationed here, and that means warfighters can deploy knowing their loved ones are supported.”



Cmdr. Christopher Weiss, Acting Commanding Officer of USNH Sigonella, emphasized how critical consistency is in these relationships: “Our medical providers rotate every two to three years, but our Italian NICU partners are a constant presence. That’s why we must be intentional about nurturing these relationships. When we build strong connections, we enable a seamless transition of care between our teams. Nothing is missed. The continuum of care remains intact. That directly impacts the operational readiness of our warfighters and supports our mission across the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets.”



United States Naval Hospital Sigonella is one the Defense Health Agency’s Overseas MTFs. The staff are comprised of active duty service members, General Service (GS), contractors, and Local Nationals. It ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation and delivers an average of 50 babies per year.



This collaborative event underscored a mutual commitment to continuous improvement, compassion, and connection. By deepening relationships between host nation NICUs and USNH Sigonella, both sides are investing in a future where every military family stationed in this area of responsibility can thrive—starting from the very first heartbeat.