Navy Band Northeast's "Crosswinds" Woodwind Quintet brought the joy of live music to the students of Robert L. Bailey Elementary School as part of our ongoing school outreach initiative!

We're proud to represent YOUR U.S. Navy and connect with our communities through the power of music-especially as we kick off #MonthoftheMilitaryChild.

Throughout April, we honor the strength, resilience, and sacrifices of military children who serve alongside their families in their own unique way.