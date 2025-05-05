Pinwheel Parade at DSCR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Supply Center Richmond Child Development Center staff walks with children during a Pinwheel Parade at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, April 24, 2025. Child Development Center staff, DLA Police and Fire Department personnel and parents guided children around the block during the parade to raise awareness of ways to prevent child abuse and neglect, help recognize the signs of abuse, as well as provide knowledge of what to do when there are concerns. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)