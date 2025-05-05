Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pinwheel Parade at DSCR [Image 6 of 11]

    Pinwheel Parade at DSCR

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Children and Defense Logistics Agency Aviation federal employees walk during a Pinwheel Parade at Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, April 24, 2025. Child Development Center staff, DLA Police and Fire Department personnel and parents guided children around the block during the parade to raise awareness of ways to prevent child abuse and neglect, help recognize the signs of abuse, as well as provide knowledge of what to do when there are concerns. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    TAGS

    Save a life
    Child Abuse Awareness
    Children Safety
    Take a Bite outta Crime
    Stand Up for Children

