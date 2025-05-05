Geared Up: 406th AEW Port Team powers mission in Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is loaded onto a C-130 Hercules on the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2025. The vehicle, which was loaded onto the aircraft by the aerial porters or "Port Dawgs," was bound for Africa in support of the wing's ongoing missions on the continent. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Timothy Hayden)