    Geared Up: 406th AEW Port Team powers mission in Africa [Image 2 of 4]

    Geared Up: 406th AEW Port Team powers mission in Africa

    GERMANY

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, load equipment onto a C-130 Hercules on the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2025. The equipment loaded by the aerial porters or "Port Dawgs" was bound for Africa in support of the wing's ongoing missions on the continent. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Timothy Hayden)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 08:44
    Photo ID: 9020527
    VIRIN: 250506-Z-DV347-1001
    Resolution: 4348x2893
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Geared Up: 406th AEW Port Team powers mission in Africa [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

