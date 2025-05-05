Geared Up: 406th AEW Port Team powers mission in Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, load equipment onto a C-130 Hercules on the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 6, 2025. The equipment loaded by the aerial porters or "Port Dawgs" was bound for Africa in support of the wing's ongoing missions on the continent. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt Timothy Hayden)