BH 25-2: 355 EFS hones ACE capabilities at Futenma

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan during a routine 18th Wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan May 6, 2025. During the exercise, the 355th EFS staged out of Futenma to simulate generating combat airpower from a dispersed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)
