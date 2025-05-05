Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BH 25-2: 355 EFS hones ACE capabilities at Futenma

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan during a routine 18th Wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan May 6, 2025. During the exercise, the 355th EFS staged out of Futenma to simulate generating combat airpower from a dispersed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)

