Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam

    GUAM

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 9, 2024) – U.S. Marines from 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), and Sailors from the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), hoist a combat rubber raiding craft from below decks during an integration exercise on Guam, Nov. 9. The exercise is part of ongoing efforts between III MEF and U.S. 7th Fleet to provide flexible, forward-postured, and rapid-response options to regional commanders, supporting maritime operations that promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 05:51
    Photo ID: 9020403
    VIRIN: 241109-N-QR679-1008
    Resolution: 6941x4627
    Size: 21.66 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam [Image 9 of 9], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam
    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam
    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam
    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam
    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam
    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam
    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam
    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam
    USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarine force
    III MEF
    3d Reconnaissance Battalion
    pacific submarines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download