USS Alexandria (SSN 757) and III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct integration exercise in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 9, 2024) – U.S. Marines from 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), construct combat rubber raiding craft aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757), during an integration exercise on Guam, Nov. 9. The exercise is part of ongoing efforts between III MEF and U.S. 7th Fleet to provide flexible, forward-postured, and rapid-response options to regional commanders, supporting maritime operations that promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)