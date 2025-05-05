Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 27 of 28]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Pilots transit the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 6, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 04:06
    VIRIN: 250506-N-XK462-1457
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

