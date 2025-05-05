LRC Ansbach employee who grew up around the Army and now works for Army: ‘Happy 250th!’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jen Golden grew up in Germany with her two sisters, her Turkish mother and her American father, who was a teacher in the military communities of Vilseck, Kitzingen, Würzburg and Ansbach for 46 years. Now she’s a German local national employee and administrative assistant with 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach. “I have a long history with the U.S. Army. I’m proud to be a part of the Army team. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)