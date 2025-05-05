LRC Ansbach employee who grew up around the Army and now works for Army: ‘Happy 250th, U.S. Army!’

Courtesy Photo | Jen Golden grew up in Germany with her two sisters, her Turkish mother and her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jen Golden grew up in Germany with her two sisters, her Turkish mother and her American father, who was a teacher in the military communities of Vilseck, Kitzingen, Würzburg and Ansbach for 46 years. Now she’s a German local national employee and administrative assistant with 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach. “I have a long history with the U.S. Army. I’m proud to be a part of the Army team. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – Jen Golden grew up in Germany with her two sisters, her Turkish mother and her American father, who was a teacher in the Army communities of Vilseck, Kitzingen, Würzburg and Ansbach for 46 years. Since Golden grew up around the Army during her formative years, it’s no surprise she chose to work for the Army later in life as an adult.



She worked as a medical contractor and administrative assistant at the U.S. Army hospital in Würzburg for five years, she worked as a contractor in Vilseck for eight years supporting all the U.S. Army medical clinics in Bavaria, and she worked at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center as a database administrative assistant for three more. Now, she’s a German host nation employee with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach on Bismarck Kaserne in Ansbach.



Golden said as an administrative assistant for LRC Ansbach’s food service program, she handles all the clerical duties for her team of dining facility attendants and food service program professionals who support both warrior restaurants in the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach community. This includes time and attendance processing and administrative paperwork like reports, awards and appraisals, plus she assists with ordering supplies and conducting food service inspections.



“It’s a small team with a very big mission,” Golden said. “But it’s a great team. We are always here for each other, we respect each other, and we work well together providing an important service to the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach community and the Soldiers who live here.”



Being it’s the Army’s 250th birthday this year, Golden said she’s honored to be a part of such a historic and celebrated institution, an organization she grew up with and has been around her entire life.



“I have a long history with the U.S. Army. I grew up in it, being that my father was a teacher with the Department of Defense Dependents Schools system his entire career. After serving in Vietnam, he came here to Germany in 1975, and he’s still here. He lives in Kitzingen,” said Golden. “And I now have about 25 years working for the Army myself. I’m very proud of his service and proud of mine. I’m proud to be a part of the Army team. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!”



LRC Ansbach is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Ansbach directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Ansbach.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.