Fresh-water washdown aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Navy Sailors huddle together for a prayer before flight quarters on the flight deck of USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), April 30, 2025. USS Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 22:41
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
