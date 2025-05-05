Fresh-water washdown aboard USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors huddle together for a prayer before flight quarters on the flight deck of USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), April 30, 2025. USS Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino)