Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Ensign Angelo Labbe, right, from Los Angeles, uses a fire hose to wash the flight deck during a fresh-water washdown aboard USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), April 30, 2025. USS Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino)