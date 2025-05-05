Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fresh-water washdown aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    Fresh-water washdown aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino 

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    U.S. Navy Ensign Angelo Labbe, right, from Los Angeles, uses a fire hose to wash the flight deck during a fresh-water washdown aboard USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), April 30, 2025. USS Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Striffolino)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 22:41
    Photo ID: 9019935
    VIRIN: 250430-N-DH132-1002
    Resolution: 3128x2088
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Fresh-water washdown aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Bryan Striffolino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fresh-water washdown aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    Fresh-water washdown aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    ESG-3
    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

