In Maine, Raines highlights National Guard readiness, family support and global reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau engages with Army and Air National Guardsmen across Maine, April 30–May 5, 2025, visiting units from Bangor to South Portland to reinforce mission readiness, celebrate community partnerships, and highlight the critical role of small states in the National Guard’s global mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)