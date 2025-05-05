In Maine, Raines highlights National Guard readiness, family support and global reach

BANGOR, Maine — More than 2,600 Army and Air National Guardsmen stand ready to answer the call across Maine’s rugged 3,500-mile coastline and vast terrain—trained, equipped and prepared to defend the homeland and support missions worldwide.



During a multi-day visit to the state, April 30 - May 5, Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, the top enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, met with Army and Air National Guardsmen across Maine, reinforcing the Guard’s mission readiness and celebrating its deep community ties.



Raines traveled to Maine at the invitation of State Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Clifford, originally to serve as keynote speaker for the state’s annual National Day of Prayer observance. But the visit quickly evolved into a broader opportunity to engage with service members across both components of the Maine National Guard.



"We don’t travel anywhere for just one reason," Raines said. "This was a chance to see firsthand how Guardsmen here train, deploy, and serve both their communities and the nation."



During the prayer breakfast, Raines emphasized the importance of shared values between the military and its members. "I attribute my success in the military to my core values aligning with the Army's values—and really, with the broader service values," he said. "They might use different words, but the meaning is the same."



As part of the trip Raines was also joined by his wife, Karen, who conducted engagements with family support services and readiness groups during the visit. Karen has been a steadfast military spouse throughout their 36-year career and has served in a key role in each of his nominative leadership roles.



"She plays a vital role in strengthening the Guard family," Raines said. "While I focus on the operational force, she ensures our service members’ families are informed, connected, and supported.”



Coinciding with a drill weekend, Raines' itinerary included dropping in on a no-notice readiness exercise with the Maine Air National Guard's 265th Combat Communications Squadron. The exercise involved teams deploying to remote sites in Maine and Puerto Rico to test their ability to establish and maintain communications in austere, contested environments.



"They didn’t even know where they were going," Raines said. "Some of them thought they were flying in circles. They landed and were shocked to find themselves in Puerto Rico. That’s real-world readiness."



The exercise demonstrated agile combat employment and the importance of rapid, resilient communications—capabilities central to modern joint warfighting. According to Raines, these efforts directly support the Department of Defense's emphasis on being able to fight and win under degraded conditions.



"If you can’t communicate, commanders can’t make decisions," Raines said. "The Guard’s ability to train under pressure, fail, learn, and get better is how we sharpen that edge."



The visit also included recognition ceremonies for Maine Guardsmen who supported civilian authorities in life-saving missions. A few months earlier, a group of out-of-state hunters got lost during the harshest stretch of the Maine winter, prompting a coordinated rescue response.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Couture, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Max Santagata, and Sgt. Caleb York of the Maine Army National Guard’s aviation unit were recognized by the Maine Warden Service for their critical role in locating a lost hunter in freezing conditions.



With temperatures plummeting and the individuals inadequately dressed for the environment, officials feared they would not survive another night in the woods. The Guard team’s professionalism and swift action led to the discovery of the second hunter, with coordinates provided to Warden Porter that enabled the rescue effort.



Their actions were credited with saving both lives.



"That’s what makes the Guard unique - not only are we warfighters - we’re also critical partners in our communities,” Raines said. "That rescue was only possible because of the Guard’s capabilities and the partnerships they’ve built, like with the Maine Warden Service."



Despite its modest size in Guard force structure, Maine punches well above its weight—a point Raines emphasized by highlighting the state's high standards, agility, and mission impact.



"A company-sized unit here has the same standards and mission expectations as one in a larger state," he said. "In some ways, small states like Maine are more agile, more detail-oriented. They also bring cold weather expertise and a level of operational readiness that’s hard to match."



Maine's contributions also extend overseas. State military leaders highlighted the Guard's cyber support to Montenegro through the State Partnership Program. Guardsmen from Maine responded to a whole-of-government cyber-attack there, working alongside international and interagency partners to restore systems and prevent further damage.



"That mission was a textbook example of strategic partnerships, cyber defense, and operational agility," Raines said. "The relationships and trust built over years of cooperation paid off when it mattered most."



During his visit, Raines emphasized the importance of every Guardsman's role in preparing for future conflicts. Bottom line: the Guard remains the nation’s 24-hour link between hometowns and high-end combat power, and that relevance only grows.



“Whether it's a technician building fiber networks, an aircrew refueling jets, or a squad leader training for domestic operations, each contributes to the total force,” Raines said.



"Every piece matters. Readiness starts with owning the mission in front of you, and Maine’s Guardsmen are doing just that."



With capabilities rooted in combat readiness, domestic response, and international partnerships, Maine Guardsmen stand ready to support their neighbors—whether at home or abroad—through the enduring strength of the warfighter, family support services, rescue operations, and global cooperation.



“Most importantly, the professionalism of Maine’s Soldiers and Airmen reflects the state motto, “Dirigo”—“I lead.” added Raines.

