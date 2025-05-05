Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF, SOCOM leadership deliver keynotes at SOF Week 2025 [Image 5 of 9]

    SECDEF, SOCOM leadership deliver keynotes at SOF Week 2025

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, left, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, right, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. SOCOM, provide a keynote speech during the kickoff of Special Operations Forces Week 2025 in Tampa Bay, Florida, May 6, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Command and the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation annually co-host SOF Week for the international SOF community to share lessons learned across the Department of Defense, the interagency, allies and partners, academia and industry. These relationships demonstrate the power of partnership to ensure our warfighters’ readiness. The SOF Week venue provides the team of teams to gather for collaboration, education and modernization in support of national defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 16:01
    Photo ID: 9018990
    VIRIN: 250506-F-SI788-2471
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, SECDEF, SOCOM leadership deliver keynotes at SOF Week 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    people
    technology
    readiness
    innovation
    lethality
    sofweek2025

