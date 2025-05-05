SECDEF, SOCOM leadership deliver keynotes at SOF Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth provides a keynote speech during the kickoff of Special Operations Forces Week 2025 in Tampa Bay, Florida, May 6, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Command and the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation annually co-host SOF Week for the international SOF community to share lessons learned across the Department of Defense, the interagency, allies and partners, academia and industry. These relationships demonstrate the power of partnership to ensure our warfighters’ readiness. The SOF Week venue provides the team of teams to gather for collaboration, education and modernization in support of national defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)