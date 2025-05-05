Maj. Matthew Ware Retires from the 117ARW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Ware, 117th Operations Support Squadron, retires after 20 years of service from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, Sumpter Smith JNGB, Alabama, May 4, 2025. Ware was joined by his family, friends, mentors and fellow members of the 117th to celebrate his long, prosperous career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kasie Faddis)